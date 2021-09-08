Expressway connecting Cavitex to Makati and Taguig now 20% complete

The Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway is slowly starting to take shape. After the inauguration of Segment 3A-1 (C5 South Link) in 2019 and the groundbreaking for Segments 2 and 3A-2 in 2020, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) has shared that the entire project is now 20% complete.

In its latest press release, MPTC subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) said that the ongoing construction includes ground improvements and cement pouring. Other roadworks currently being done are the construction of slab decks and drainage systems as well as bridge substructure works.

“We are proceeding with the construction for this vital infrastructure project amidst the challenges of stricter lockdown. Together with our joint-venture partner, the Philippine Reclamation Authority, we are committed to ensuring the welfare of our workers and adherence to safety protocols in continuing the works for the project,” said CIC pesident and general manager Roberto Bontia.

Segment 3A-2 was initially targeted for completion by December 2021 and Segment 2 by July 2022. CIC’s new timeline, however, indicates that the former is expected to be completed by Q1 2022 and the latter between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. Meanwhile, construction of the final segment, Segment 3B, has yet to begin as of this writing.

Once operational, the 7.7km Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway is expected to cut travel time between Cavitex and Makati or Taguig by up to 45 minutes and cater to 50,000 motorists daily.

