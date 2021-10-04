The new 5.14km road project in Bulacan reduces travel time from Bocaue to Sta. Maria

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has officially inaugurated the Ciudad de Victoria Project in Bulacan, a new thoroughfare that enables easier travel between the municipalities of Bocaue and Sta. Maria.

Opened to the public on October 2, the 5.14km road includes a new North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) interchange, a six-lane bypass road connecting MacArthur Highway and the Bocaue Municipal Hall, and a four-lane road connecting the Philippine Arena and the Bocaue-Sta. Maria Bypass Road.

The new thoroughfare provides an alternate route for motorists passing through from Governor F.Halili Road to the Bocaue-San Jose Road in Sta. Maria, or vice versa. According to the DPWH, this cuts travel time between the two municipalities from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes.

The Ciudad de Victoria Project is expected to alleviate traffic in the usually congested areas of Bulacan, particularly along the Bocaue section of MacArthur Highway. It will also allow faster movement of goods around the province.

For you motorists in the area, how do you think this new road will affect the traffic situation in those parts? Tell us what you think in the comments.

