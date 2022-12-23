Next 7km segment of CLLEX could be operational by first half of 2023

It’s been more than a year since the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) initially opened the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX). Now, it looks like we’re closer to seeing the freeway fully operational.

In its latest update, the DPWH shared that the next 7km portion of CLLEX could be completed by the first half of 2023. You may recall that back in July, the agency was expecting to finish two new segments by March 2023.

The aforementioned 7km stretch will connect the existing road network to the San Juan interchange. This will extend the usable parts of CLLEX to 25km.

The DPWH expects the full 30km stretch of CLLEX to shorten travel time between Tarlac City and Cabanatuan City from 70 minutes to just 20 minutes. Once operational, CLLEX will remain toll-free for all motorists.

Latest CLLEX update as of December 2022:

