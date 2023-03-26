Everything you need to know about the Commonwealth Avenue exclusive motorcycle lane

It’s happening: After an extended dry run, the full implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane on Commonweath Avenue begins on March 27, 2023.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has now released the guidelines, including the lane designations for all types of vehicles and the penalties for violators. Check them out below.

Which lane is dedicated exclusively for motorcycle riders?

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Along the stretch from Doña Carmen to Elliptical Road (both directions), the Commonwealth Avenue exclusive motorcycle lane is the third lane from the sidewalk. All the lane designations are as follows:

Bicycle lane – first lane from the sidewalk (rightmost) PUV lane – second from the sidewalk Motorcycle lane – third lane from the sidewalk Other motor vehicles – fourth lane from sidewalk to innermost lane

What is the correct way of turning into or merging from side streets, and turning at intersections?

If you’re either entering or exiting side streets, or making a turn at an intersection, you may only move out of your designated lane where there are transition lines or pavement markings. These shall be installed at least 100 meters from the solid lines of their respective lanes.

To avoid getting apprehended, ensure that you are using turn signals when changing lanes.

How do you properly enter or exit an establishment along Commonwealth Avenue?

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

You are allowed to move out of your designated lane toward the establishment from a distance of 200 meters. The same goes for when you are exiting an establishment and moving toward your designated lane.

How about vehicles wanting to make a U-turn?

You are allowed to move out of your lane 200 meters from your intended U-turn slot. Commonwealth Avenue U-turn slots tend to change because of the ongoing MRT-7 construction, so take note of road advisories to avoid being inconvenienced.

Motorcycles are also not allowed in Commonwealth Avenue zipper lanes.

What are the fines for violators?

Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers – P1,200 Motorcycle riders – P500 Private motorists – P500

Have you experienced traveling along Commonwealth Avenue with these new lane designations in place? What was it like? Drop your feedback in the comments.

MMDA guidelines for the implementation of the Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lane: