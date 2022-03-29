Select MRT-3, LRT-2, PNR personnel are now being taught basic sign language

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has begun a new initiative that will make commuting a bit easier for passengers with speech and hearing impairments.

The agency has now shared that selected frontliners from the MRT-3 and LRT-2 lines and the Philippine National Railway (PNR) have undergone training on basic American sign language (ASL) to help them communicate with passengers with disabilities.

During the first session, the railway employees were taught to use the alphabet and to communicate colors and numbers using hand gestures. Frequently asked questions from passengers were also discussed during the training.

“I hope that we will use this training to enable us to listen with our eyes. With that, it will enable us to make transport become more inclusive including women who are with impairment,” said Sheilah Napalang, DOTr assistant secretary for planning and project development and Inclusive Transport Unit (INTRU) head. “Sana po lahat tayo ay matuto na makipag-usap sa isa’t isa gamit ang ating mga mata, ang ating puso, at ang ating mga kamay.”

The workshop was held in support of the declaration of the last Monday of March as the annual Women with Disabilities (WWD) Day. The theme for the 18th WWD is ‘Kababaihang may Kapansanan sa New Normal: Kalanga, Kaisa, at Kasama sa Inklusibong Kaunlaran.’

