This might be what the operator’s cab of the PNR Tutuban-Malolos Railway looks like

Operating a train? Sure, we’d like a crack at it. Not the MRT-3, however, because we’ve seen its operator’s cabin and, to be honest, it looks kind of cramped. Given the choice, we’d like to try out the upcoming PNR Tutuban-Malolos Railway’s controls a shot instead.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) recently released a mock-up of the upcoming train line’s new operator’s cabin, showing off a neat, spacious environment with a rather comfortable-looking captain’s chair. As far as controls go, the whole setup looks well-laid-out: some levers and buttons, and a couple of screens that we assume will be for monitoring the train’s carriages and surroundings.

In a Facebook post, DOTr head Arthur Tugade spoke of the cabin’s ergonomic layout and safety features, saying everything you see here is in compliance with international standards.

“Tampok ang fully-designed interior ng mismong driver’s cab para sa PNR Clark Phase 1, ang mock-up na ito ay may layuning matiyak at makita ang effectiveness ng layout at mga functions ng driver’s cab, kabilang na ang safety at ergonomics, na dalawa sa mga importanteng bagay na kino-consider sa pag-develop ng mga ito,” the official said, adding that once the railway is finished, it will cut travel time from Tutuban to Malolos to just 35 minutes.

Shouldn’t be too hard making something move forward and backward all day, right? But then again, we’re motoring journalists and not train operators for a reason. What do you think of this operator’s cabin? Would you mind giving this a go?

