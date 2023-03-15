Report: DOTr seeks lower fares for PUVs, PUBs, and UV Express

The Department of Transport (DOTr) might have mentioned details regarding a certain proposal for public transport vehicles. This comes from the Philippine Star, citing a recent news item from GMA News. The said proposal was aired March 14, 2023.

According to the item aired recently, the DOTr issued a memorandum to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to lower the base fares for traditional jeepneys, modern PUVs, UV Express, and even Public Utility Buses (PUBs). The agency added that the fare rollback will be temporary, but there is no set date just yet. However, it did say that will take effect until the LTFRB’s service contracting program for this year runs out.

Per the GMA News report, the DOTr proposes a P3 reduction of base fares for traditional jeepneys and modern PUVs. That means base jeepney fares could go down to P9 and P11 for modern PUVs. As for buses, the agency is seeking a P3 to P4 fare reduction. There was no mention of the price cut for UV Express services during the broadcast.

At the time of writing, the memorandum is not yet present on the DOTr or LTFRB website. With that, we’ll keep an eye out for updates regarding this developing story.

