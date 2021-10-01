Transport projects in DOTr’s proposed P19.8-B 2022 budget include a Metro Manila BRT line

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has proposed a P19.8 billion budget to fund its road transport sector projects for 2022, and it gives us a good look at the agency’s plans for the coming year.

Locally funded projects will comprise P13.2 billion of the budget, while foreign-assisted projects (FAPs) amount to P6.61 billion. The DOTr’s Service Contracting Program accounts for the majority of the local projects, with a proposed P10-billion budget.

Notable inclusions in the proposal are the Makati-BGC Greenways (P125.91 million), the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange (P10.71 million), and a Bataan Bus Rapid Transit feasibility study (P100 million).

See Also

In addition, the DOTr also allotted P1.5 billion for active transport infrastructure and other related programs. Other projects mentioned in the press release were the PUV Modernization Program (P800.71 million) the EDSA Busway Project (P472.97 million), and P125.91 million for the Makati-BGC Greenways

Budget for the FAPs, meanwhile, will be earmarked for the EDSA Greenways Project (P243.47 million), the Davao High Priority Bus System (P3.59 billion),the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit Project (P2.47 billion), and the Metro Manila BRT Line Project-Quezon Avenue (P300 million).

Continue reading below ↓

The DOTr also emphasized the importance of pushing for more railway projects alongside the allotment of additional budget for the road sector. What do you think of the projects the agency wants to line up next year? You can check out the full statement below, then share your two cents in the comments.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.