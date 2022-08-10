DPWH, JICA discuss spillway project to reduce flooding in low-lying areas in NCR

Flooding has been a long-time problem in Laguna de Bay, the largest lake in the country. However, the floods seem to be worsening over the years, and it has further raised concern among authorities.

To help address this, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) together with the National Economic and the Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Finance (DOF) are now in talks with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for a Parañaque Spillway Project that could address the overflowing issues of Laguna Lake and help reduce flooding in low-lying areas in Metro Manila.

The damage to areas surrounding Laguna Lake during the rainy season “could not be further ignored,” and this spillway project could drain excess water from the lake into Manila Bay. The initial talks among the DPWH, NEDA, DOF, and JICA were to work on potential funding schemes, layout potential timelines, and discuss environmental and social considerations.

The Parañaque Spillway Project would use underground tunnel technology, a flood control option based on the comprehensive flood management plan that is supported by JICA surveys. The underground structure will be built 50 meters below the ground and traverse Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Bacoor.

No word yet on when this will begin construction, but the DPWH did announce that the funds for this project will be loaned from JICA.

Proposed Parañaque Spillway Project:

