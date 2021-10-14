Roger Mercado is the new DPWH secretary

As many of you know, Mark Villar recently stepped down from his post at the helm the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Now, the agency formally announces its new chief.

Officially taking Villar’s position is acting secretary Roger Mercado, formerly the 18th Congress’ Public Works and Highways Committee vice chairperson. He becomes the 44th secretary of the DPWH.

“It is an honor to work with the professional men and women of DPWH and to be able to continue to oversee the completion of the department’s flagship infrastructure programs and projects”, said Mercado. “I vow to sustain the current momentum in the Department so we can deliver more high-impact projects that will benefit the Filipino people including those living in remote communities.”

