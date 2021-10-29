South Korea to provide financial support for new 32km bridge in Visayas

In case you haven’t heard, another big-ticket infrastructure project in the Visayas region— apart from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway—is already in the works: the Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Bridge Project.

The PGN Bridge seeks to provide easier land travel across the three areas via a 13km ‘Section A’ connecting Panay Island and Guimaras Island, and a 19.47km ‘Section B’ connecting the latter with Negros Island. Once completed, this will become the longest bridge in Region 6.

Now, the Department of Public Work and Highway (DPWH) has shared that the Republic of Korea “is ready to extend financial support” for the project. According to DPWH undersecretary for unified management office operations Emil Sadain, South Korea has committed to providing an official development assistance (ODA) loan to the Philippines. It will be formalized during a signing ceremony in December later this year.

The supplemental feasibility studies were recently completed, and now the agency will move on to the detailed engineering design phase of the project. It has yet to provide an updated timeline.

Continue reading below ↓

So, to residents of these islands, how will a massive bridge like this affect life in your area?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.