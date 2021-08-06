Laguna, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro placed under ECQ until August 15

Metro Manila isn’t the only area to be placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting today. Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro City, and the entire province of Laguna will also be under ECQ until August 15, 2021.

In addition, different quarantine restrictions will also be implemented in other parts of Region IV-A (CALABARZON). According to a report by CNN Philippines, Lucena City in Quezon and the provinces of Cavite and Rizal will all be placed under modified ECQ. The restrictions will also be imposed on the rest of the Iloilo province.

Meanwhile, general community quarantine with heightened restrictions will be observed in Batangas as well as the rest of Quezon province. All these classifications will be in effect until August 15, 2021, barring any extensions.

If you want to read more on the guidelines for this new ECQ period, you can check out this previous story of ours. You can also click here to see the full list of authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) who will be allowed to be out and about and cross borders in ECQ areas. Stay safe out there, everyone.

