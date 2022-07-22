Good news: The EDSA-Kamuning Flyover finally reopens tomorrow, July 23

Good news to end the week, people: The EDSA-Kamuning Flyover will officially reopen tomorrow, July 23, 2022 at 5pm. It’s official, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is the one that has made the announcement.

Photos of the newly rehabilitated flyover recently made the rounds on social media, and now the DPWH has released even more images with drone footage to boot.

This affected portion of EDSA has caused horrors to motorists over the past month. Once it reopens, traffic flow in the area as well as on other nearby side streets should see notable improvements.

Are you guys looking forward to this flyover’s imminent reopening? You can also check out more photos of the finished project below.

Footage and photos of the newly rehabilitated EDSA-Kamuning Flyover:

