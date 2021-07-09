80-Day lane closures near EDSA cor. North Ave., West Ave. begins on July 9

Heads up, motorists: Multiple northbound and southbound lanes along EDSA are set to close for 80 days to make way for the ongoing construction of the MRT-LRT Common Station.

According to an advisory from the local government unit of Quezon City, the affected lanes are located near the corners of North Avenue and West Avenue. The lanes will only be closed from 11pm to 5am daily starting today, July 9, 2021.

In addition, the QC LGU and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority are assuring the public that there will be no fewer than six lanes—three southbound, three northbound—that will remain open for this duration.

There will be traffic barriers as well as road safety and directional traffic signs that will be put up near the area. There will also be enforcers deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in these parts. You can check out the official advisory below:

To those who regularly pass by the area, be advised. If traffic ends up getting bad in the area due to the imminent closure, you might want to think of possible alternate routes as early as now. Drive safe out there, folks.

