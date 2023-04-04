Metro Manila might usually be a ghost town during Holy Week, but it’s still worth your time to plan your trips ahead of time in case you have to take any unexpected detours. Case in point: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced yesterday that the southbound portion of EDSA-Ortigas Flyover will be closed for repairs this Holy Week.

The closure will begin at 8am on Thursday, April 6, and will remain in place until 11:59pm on Monday, April 10. The northbound portion, meanwhile, will remain passable.

The DPWH explained in a social media post that the repairs to the flyover will address "the damages observed in its expansion joints" and is part of the structure’s yearly preventive maintenance.

So take this as a heads up if you’re going to be out and about in the city this week. You can check back on this site regularly for any further road repairs or updates.

