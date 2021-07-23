DPWH to conduct road works along EDSA, Congressional Avenue this weekend

Heading out somewhere around the metro this weekend? If you’re planning to drive through either EDSA or Congressional Avenue, be advised that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be conducting road reblocking and repairs in some parts of these thoroughfares.

According to the latest advisory from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the DPWH will be working on the first lane from the sidewalk on the southbound portion of EDSA Caloocan, just before Mariano Street. It will also conduct works along the first lane of Congressional Avenue near Ayshire Street, Bahay Toro.

Work on these specific lanes will begin 11pm tonight, July 23. The roads are expected to be fully passable by 5am on Monday, July 26. Likewise, the MMDA is advising motorists who plan to go through these areas to consider taking alternate routes instead.

You can check out the MMDA’s official advisory below:

