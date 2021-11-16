Wearing of face shields in PUVs no longer required in areas under Alert Level 1, 2, 3

You’ve probably heard the news that the government has lifted the mandatory use of face shields under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3. If that was music to your ears, well, we’ve got another one for you: face shields in public transport are also no longer required in these areas.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), this measure already has the approval of the President as well as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) through Resolution No. 148-D (s. 2021).

As stated in the Resolution, the wearing of face shields in community settings is still mandatory for areas under Alert Level 5 and granular lockdowns. For areas under Alert Level 4, local government units and private establishments have the discretion to require the face shields. Meanwhile, face-shield use will be voluntary under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3.

The DOTr’s announcement reads: “Despite the lifting of the mandatory use of face shields, stringent preventive measures remain in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all public transport facilities. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks, strict enforcement of the social distancing measure, and frequent sanitation. Talking and eating are likewise discouraged inside all public transportation.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

So, what’s your take on this one, readers? Let us know what you think in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.