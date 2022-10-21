Reminder: The Ferarri F8 Tributo is not a bus, hence, it cannot use the bus lane

Remember during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when a Ferrari 488 was apprehended for using EDSA’s bus lane? Apparently, the owner of this F8 Tributo might not have caught the story, because the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is now asking him or her to explain this scene.

The supercar was recently spotted by motorists on EDSA using the exclusive busway lane, and the LTO isn’t pleased. In a Facebook post, the agency said that it has issued a show cause order to the vehicle’s owner.

Anyway, the LTO wants the driver of the Ferrari to submit a written letter explaining to the agency why he or she should not face administrative charges. The driver may also have his or her LTO license revoked or suspended, the agency says.

“We will not tolerate this kind of intrusion into road lanes that were assigned for the exclusive use of specific types of vehicles during the state of a national health emergency, which still exists today,” LTO chief assistant secretary Teofilo Guadiz III said in a statement.

“The LTO does not and will not condone this wanton disregard for traffic laws so the owner and driver have a lot of explaining to do. We will also make sure that the appropriate penalties are applied so this won’t happen again,” the official added.

Actually, if you look closely, the Ferrari isn’t the only erring vehicle in this image. Just a few meters ahead of it is what appears to be a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (or possibly a Suzuki Jimmy modified to look like one). Do you think the LTO will call this driver out as well?

LTO calls out Ferrari F8 Tributo owner

