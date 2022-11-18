Parts of FPJ Avenue in Quezon City will be inaccessible this weekend

Planning to head to Quezon City this weekend? If so, you'll want to take note of the following road closures and rerouting.

From 8pm on Friday, November 18, until 8am on Sunday, November 20, portions of Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue (previously known as Roosevelt Avenue) and surrounding roads will be closed off and/or rerouted to traffic to make way for the Kyusiklaban Music Festival 2022.

For those who need to pass through this area, the QC LGU recommends the following detours:

Vehicles passing through FPJ Avenue from Quezon Avenue heading to EDSA may turn right at Del Monte Avenue, turn left at Judge Juan Luna Street, turn left at Baler Street, then turn right into FPJ Avenue towards EDSA.

Those going the other way from EDSA to Quezon Avenue may turn left into Baler Street, turn right at Judge Juan Luna Street, turn right at Del Monte Avenue, then turn left at FPJ Avenue towards Quezon Avenue.

Vehicles passing through FPJ Avenue en route to Araneta Avenue may turn right into Osmeña Street then turn left into Tolentino Street towards Del Monte Avenue or turn left to West Riverside Street.

You can check out the QC LGU’s official announcement on the matter below for more information.

