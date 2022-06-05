From June 15 to 30, NAIA Terminal 2 and 3 passengers can avail free Grab rides

Don’t have a ride ready to pick you up when you land at the airport? Consider yourself in luck, then.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that from June 15 to 30, passengers arriving at NAIA Terminal 2 and 3 can avail of free shuttle rides courtesy of ride-hailing company Grab as part of the government’s Libreng Sakay Program. You can check out the DOTR’s official statement below:

To avail of this service, passengers can book their ride at the Grab booths located at the respective arrival areas. The service runs from 8pm to 11pm, and the shuttles can ferry passengers to any point within the National Capital Region.

“Malaking bagay itong Libreng Sakay mula sa Grab para sa ating mga pasahero upang agaran silang makauwi sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Grab sa inisyatibong ito na malaking tulong sa ating mga kababayan,” said DOTr secretary Arthur Tugade.

Will you be availing a free Grab ride from the airport anytime soon?

