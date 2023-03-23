20,000 additional TNVS slots sought by Grab PH

With the country mostly relaxing its restrictions on Covid-19, the need for mobility and transport is coming back to pre-pandemic levels. Keen on catering to that demand, Grab Philippines would like an additional 20,000 slots for Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS).

Grace Cruz, the country manager for Grab, mentioned the need for more mobility solutions in the country, as well as serving those outside of Metro Manila. Grab is also aiming to expand its reach in the provinces, along with major Visayas and Mindanao cities. More recently, Grab will open its services to the people Iloilo this week with 100 TNVS units.

According to Grab PH, the initial 4,000 slots allocated by the LTFRB were quickly snapped up. And while the company remains one of the largest rideshares in the country, it says that the number of driver-partners is still less than its pre-pandemic figures. Grab estimates it had about 65,000 driver-partners before the pandemic. “We’re waiting for the next batch of slots. We’re hoping for more,” said Cruz.

Nonetheless, Grab’s opening in Iloilo has the company looking forward to expanding in other parts of the country.

“The fresh allocation of TNVS supply is truly a welcome development. Grab has initiated discussions with the local governments of Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan to hopefully launch Grab’s super app services in their cities to enable their constituents to enjoy digital services,” said Ronald Roda, senior director for operations, Grab Philippines.

