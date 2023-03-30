GrabShare now available in Pampanga; returns to Cebu

Pampanga commuters, heads up: GrabShare is now available in your area. The tech company recently made the announcement via social media.

In case you’re not aware—or you haven’t ridden a ride-sharing vehicle in a very long time—GrabShare allows passengers to book a single seat in a car shared with other passengers who are traveling along similar routes. This way, each passenger saves money when compared to booking an entire car by themselves. The price difference, according to Grab, is up to 20%. In Pampanga, the service is available everyday from 2pm to 12am.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This dashcam footage puts you front and center of a landslide

Report: 1,391 Motorists apprehended on Commonwealth on first day of MC lane policy

In addition to making the service available north of the metro, Grab has also brought back GrabShare to Cebu. Over there, you can book a shared ride daily between 12pm and 10pm.

Will you be booking a GrabShare anytime soon?

GrabShare now available in Pampanga and Cebu

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also