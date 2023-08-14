Rider caught without a helmet gets flagged down for the same violation four days later

When a motorist gets flagged down by authorities for any sort of traffic violation, said motorist, more often than not, scratches his head as he responds. It’s a pretty common sight in Metro Manila, especially for the ‘diyan lang ako’ type of motorists.

The thing is, though, if there’s anyone who has the right to scratch their heads, it’s the enforcers. Here’s an example: the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) during one of its recent road-clearing operations caught a rider on the road without his helmet on. Four days later, that exact same rider was apprehended for the exact same violation.

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

All this was caught on camera, and it’s just absolutely baffling. Some people never learn. And to make things worse, on both occasions, the rider had his helmet with him—he just refuses to wear it. Your cap won’t protect you from an accident, sir.

Instead of getting his lesson from the first incident, this guy got nothing, and now he has a new ticket to show for it. Not that it’s surprising, because this is a recurring theme among the culprits the MMDA often chances upon. Remember that driver whose vehicle got towed in the morning, then he got ticketed for illegal parking just hours later? Yes, kamotes can be found amongst four-wheelers, too.

Anyway, if you want to check out the clip, you can click play on the embedded video below and skip to the 0:40 mark. We’ve also included the original video for your reference.

Rider without a helmet apprehended twice in four days

Helmetless rider apprehended the first time

