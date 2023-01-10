P4.24-B road project connecting Mahaplag and Hilongos in Leyte now 40.55% complete

More and more infrastructure projects are starting to take shape around the country. There’s actually one from way down south that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has shared updates on.

According to the agency’s latest advisory, a P4.24 billion roada concreting of a 41.7km road that starts at Barangay San Isidro in Mahaplag, passes along Daang Maharlika, and ends on the Ormoc-Baybay-Southern Leyte Road in Barangay San Roque in Hilongos.

“The entire project is already 40.55% completed and is expected to contribute to greater socio-economic interventions by helping eradicate conflict brought by communist rebel groups in the area,” said DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan. “Once completed, the usual travel time of four hours from Tacloban City to Maasin City, Leyte will be reduced by one hour, therefore hastening delivery of basic services in and out of the towns.”

Anyone here from the region? How do you think this new road will affect the quality of life in the area? You can check out the official advisory below.

DPWH update on big-ticket P4.24-B road project in Leyte:

