There is a lot of road reblocking work happening this weekend

Holy Week is almost upon us. And with that, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has decided to conduct reblocking work along some major thoroughfares in the city before the holiday. The following is a list of repairs announced by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA):

C5 southbound between Lanuza Ave. and Green Valley Footbridge, Brgy. Ugong (truck lane), Pasig City C5 after elevated u-turn slot (third lane from median island), Pasig City EDSA southbound near Estrella St. and near Ayala Ave., Makati City (rotomilling/ asphalt overlay only) EDSA northbound near MRT Buendia Station (innermost lane), Makati City EDSA southbound in front of Unioil and before Bansalangin St. (outer lane/first lane from sidewalk), Quezon City EDSA southbound before Dario Bridge and fronting Lemon Square Bldg. (outer lane/first lane from sidewalk), Quezon City Luzon Ave. northbound flyover to Congressional Ave. Ext. (inner lane/first lane from plant box), Quezon City Commonwealth Avenue westbound Doña Carmen St. to Odigal St. (fourth lane from center); and corner Riverside St. (first lane from center), Quezon City EDSA northbound from Mahal Kita Hotel to Taft Ave. (second lane from median Island) A. Bonifacio Ave. southbound corner Sgt. Rivera (first lane from sidewalk), Quezon City C5 Service southbound, Bagong Ilog before stoplight going to Pasig Blvd. Ext. (Portions of first and second lanes), Pasig City

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is an ultra-lux van we'd love to have

Driving school association urges LTO to postpone price cap rule

The road works will begin tonight, March 31, at 11pm. The affected roads, the MMDA says, will be fully passable by 5am on Monday, April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Road reblocking for March 31 until April 3, 2023

See Also