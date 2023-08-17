Illegally parked vehicle hits wall after owner tried to run from the MMDA

There’s nothing good that’ll ever come out of trying to run away from a traffic violation, no matter what type of violation that is.

A motorist from somewhere in Metro Manila recently learned that the hard way. During the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations, the owner of an illegally parked vehicle hurried to take his car out of the street. In what we can only assume is his panic, he hit the wall of a nearby house.

So, some deductions here. If the owner wanted to just run away at the sight of the MMDA personnel, then he’s probably taking his car somewhere. Either that’s a proper and secure space where he could’ve just left his vehicle in the first place, or that’s another illegal parking area.

Had this guy just sucked it up and taken his ticket before he drove out of the scene, this would’ve never happened. He would’ve just had to pay for the fine that we reckon would’ve been cheaper than, say, repairing your neighbor’s brick wall. We’re not even accounting for the damages to the car here. And, of course, if there will be other potential charges he’ll be facing apart from that parking ticket.

How does that popular Filipino saying go again? Ah. “Huwag tularan.” That’s it.

Illegally parked car hits wall

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

