LTFRB calls on habal-habal riders to join motorcycle-taxi pilot run

It looks like this week’s one for fun ideas—after a lawmaker proposed increasing expressway speed limits to 140kph, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now calling on habal-habal riders to participate in the motorcycle-taxi pilot run.

The motorcycle-taxi technical working group (TWG) is emphasizing that once the law that legalizes motorcycle taxis in the country is finally passed, habal-habal riders could stand to benefit from the program.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

CAMPI: 127,927 cars have been sold in PH so far in 2023

BGC confirms MotoStreat will remain closed until further notice

PHOTO BY Ruth Veluz

“Once they are part of the program, they will be regulated and will be trained in the aspects of proper operations, particularly in improving their driving skills through more advanced driver training once they become part of the program,” said TWG secretariat Atty. Paul Austria. “That way, they can operate safely and securely, which will ultimately benefit the riding public.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The TWG also said that it will study the possibility of expanding the pilot run’s covered areas. It will also look into adding new transport network companies to the existing pool of Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It.

What do you think of this move from the LTFRB, commuters? You reckon this is the right move?

See Also