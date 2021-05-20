Commuting to another province? Complete your S-Pass registration first, says LTFRB

As quarantine restrictions start to ease back up (again) in Greater Manila, more public transport has been made available to the public. This has resulted in more movement across cities, provinces, and regions.

Naturally, with the ongoing pandemic, the heightened movement would also increase the risk of COVID-19 spread across several areas in the country. To help mitigate this, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now enforcing the use of the Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage (S-Pass) travel management system on public transport traversing inter-regional and -provincial routes.

PHOTO BY S-PaSS on YouTube

S-Pass is a system developed by the Department of Science and Technology designed to become a one-stop communication platform between commuters and all concerned LGUs. Under the LTFRB’s recently signed Memorandum Circular (MC) 2021-031, operators of PUVs plying the aforementioned routes are now mandated to use this system following certain guidelines.

Here are the guidelines, as lifted from the actual MC:

Disseminate the information and inform their clients to register with the S-Pass system through the website https://www.s-pass.ph/ before purchasing tickets Require the passenger to show proof of registration with the S-Pass [system] upon purchase of the ticket Only those passengers who have registered with the S-Pass, upon presentation of proof thereof, including prior communication, travel coordination permit (TCP), and travel pass-through permit (TPP) shall be allowed to board the bus, in order to ensure compliance with the travel requirements of their destination LGUs

Failure to comply with these guidelines will be considered a violation of the IATF Resolution as well as other existing LTFRB policies ,and will result in corresponding penalties. You can check out the agency’s official announcement below:

Likewise, to get a better overview of S-Pass, you can also watch the following video. We suggest you spread the word, too, especially if you or anyone you know will be needing to cross provinces anytime soon.

