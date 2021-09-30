Motorists may soon report crimes, road incidents to the LTO through CitiSend app

Motorists will soon have an easier way to report motor vehicle-related crimes to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), as the agency is set to open its new Central Command Center (C3).

The C3 will enable the public to report lost or carnapped vehicles, stolen license plates, and the sale or disposition of previously registered motor vehicles. It is still in its pilot-testing phase, but it is now operational 24/7. Reports may be submitted to the center through the C3 hotline at 1-342-586 or the CitiSend app.

CitiSend is the LTO’s new incident reporting app that’s now downloadable for free through the Google Play Store and soon via the Apple App Store. Screenshots of the app already show options for reporting vehicle collisions and traffic violations such as illegal parking or number-coding violations, but these are still unavailable during the C3’s pilot test.

Other available app details also show that users will be able to send specific details and even photos of an incident, and they may chat with a trained dispatcher when needed. The app also supposedly has an emergency tracking feature that sends the user’s current location to the C3.

The LTO says it will be able to accept reports of various road incidents once the C3 is fully operational. How do you think a new incident-reporting system like this will impact road safety in the city? Share your two cents in the comments.

