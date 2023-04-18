LTO branch draws flak after listing ‘LGBTQ’ under priority lane

The Land Transportation Office is receiving backlash online for what it touted as an inclusive step for the LGBTQ+ community.

A sign posted on the LTO San Isidro District Office in Isabela caught the eye of several people for including ‘LGBTQ’ alongside senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disability in its priority lane. A photo of the signage is making the rounds online, sparking discussion and criticism.

The sign has earned the ire of the online community, including many members of the LGBTQ+ who stressed that they did not want the special treatment. In response, national alliance of LGBTQIA+ Filipinos Bahaghari chairperson Reyna Valmores has issued a statement reacting to LTO’s priority lane.

“While at first glance providing a priority lane for the LGBTQ+ community appears convenient for us, it is worth noting that priority lanes exist to help people with physical and/or mental difficulties in processing transactions,” Valmores said. “We want to make it clear: being LGBTQ+ in no way impairs or affects a person’s physical capacity to take part in social and governmental functions. Hindi po sakit o kapansanan ang pagiging LGBTQ+.”

Bahaghari calls the implication of LTO’s ‘priority lane’ for LGBTQ+ dangerous

PHOTO BY Screenshot via Spot.ph

When asked why they included LGBTQ in the priority lane, the LTO San Isidro District Office replied on Facebook that the move was part of LTO's gender and development project in March: “Some individuals usually ostracized them hence the need to recognize and provide them equal opportunities. Slowly we have to encourage and foster their confidence.”

Article XIII, Section 11 of the Constitution provides that “there shall be priority for the needs of the underprivileged, sick, elderly, disabled, women and children.” Valmores acknowledges that the LTO’s intention might have been coming from a good place, but it could perpetuate harmful misconceptions about the LGBTQ+.

“We recognize that this may be well-meaning. However, this does not erase the fact that the implication of LTO’s LGBTQ+ priority lane is dangerous,” Valmores said. “To this day, many people including lawmakers cling to the erroneous notion that being LGBTQ+ is a disorder.”

Instead of a priority lane, Bahaghari stated the LGBTQ+ community would benefit more from the government’s passing of the SOGIE Equality Bill to target ‘actual issues’ raised by them.

Bahaghari also expressed its willingness to work with the LTO on gender sensitivity and anti-discrimination policies if they are open to receiving the guidance.

Since going viral, the LTO has ordered the removal of the LGBTQ inclusion in San Isidro District Office's priority lanes on April 16, calling it an isolated case.

“I understand that the region’s leadership merely conceptualized the activity in a desire to recognize the LGBTQ+ community. There was no intention to offend or unnecessarily put them in the spotlight,” LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade was quoted as saying in Inquirer.net.

However, it should be noted that a similar priority lane sign was also allegedly spotted at the LTO Tuguegarao District Office.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.