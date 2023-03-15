You can now report complaints to the LTO online

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has launched an online complaint form called Isumbong Mo Kay Chief! in a bid to speed up the submission of public grievances, comments, and other suggestions in improving the agency’s services.

“Alam po namin sa LTO medyo may pagkukulang. Malaki na po ang kailangan naming i-improve pag dating sa customer service namin,” LTO chief assistant secretary Jose Arturo Tugade said in his introductory speech. “Nais po naming humingi ng tulong sa publiko—sabihin niyo po sa amin kung saan kami kailangang mag-improve.”

Prior to the launch of this form, customers were asked to call a centralized hotline (8888), use the CitiSend app, or approach the LTO’s Public Assistance and Complaint Desk to manually fill out a complaint form, all of which are time-consuming to undertake, if not inconvenient altogether.

Isumbong Mo Kay Chief! will allow people to send the online complaint form at their own time and pace. All they have to do is scan a QR Code found at every LTO office to get to the Google form.

What kind of complaints should be reported to the LTO?

Reports can be filed for LTO offices with bad-tempered or corrupt employees, slow service, unpleasant surroundings, a humid waiting area, no public restrooms, and has fixers present at the branch.

“Naririnig po naming ’yung mga reklamo ng mga tao na nagtratransact, pero kadalasan po ‘yung natatanggap namin ay incomplete so hindi rin po naming kaya ma-process yung mga reklamo,” Tugade said. “Through this method, ’yung hinihingi namin na detalye ay kumpleto na po to conduct further investigation.”

The complaint form will require the following information:

Email

Full name

Mobile number

Date of transaction

Type of transaction

LTO office branch

Name of the personnel

Nature of complaint/s



You are also encouraged to give a more detailed account of the incident or concern, as well as share other comments or recommendations via the online complaint form. The more information given, the better.

Tugade is reassuring the public that the complaint will be passed on to the concerned LTO branch for appropriate action and response, with the submission to remain confidential. You may also be contacted by the LTO for more information on the given feedback.

This effort is part of the national government’s move to digitalize more LTO processes. Last month, the LTO portal was re-introduced to accept private vehicle registration renewals.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.

