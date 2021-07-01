DOTr: Motorists won’t need to pay extra for LTO to clear its MC plates backlog

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has its work cut out for it before it can clear its backlog of about 18 million motorcycle license plates. In a recent statement, the agency said that it needs about P2.8 billion to do this.

Apparently, however, there seems to be some confusion among motorists regarding this. According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), some of those who’ve yet to receive their plates are now asking why they need to make any additional payments. Well, folks, you don’t.

DOTr assistant secretary Goddes Libiran has now made some clarifications on the matter. “Marami pong nagagalit at nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit daw kailangan pa nilang magbayad ulit para sa kanilang plaka, gayong nabayaran na nila ito noon. May ilan ding nagtatanong kung bakit kailangan pang mag-request ng pondo ng LTO.

“Linawin ko lamang po—WALA PONG BABAYARANG MULI ANG MGA MOTORISTA DAHIL ONE TIME LANG PO ANG PAGBABAYAD PARA SA PLAKA.”

Regarding the LTO’s request for additional funds, Libiran said that all of the money that the LTO receives—whether through license-related transactions, motor-vehicle registration, or on-road traffic apprehensions—is remitted to the National Treasury. She added that the payments previously made for these license plates have also been remitted to the treasury.

“LAHAT po ng kita o ’yung mga ibinabayad ng motorista sa LTO— kesyo bayad sa huli, lisensya, plaka, rehistro, etc., hanggang sa kahuli-hulihang sentimo—ay nire-remit ’ho sa National Treasury,” Libiran said. “WALA PONG NATITIRA SA LTO.”

There you have it then—straight from the horse’s mouth. In case somebody comes at you with the same question, show them this.

