LTO: Printing your own license plates is not allowed

After announcing that the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) supplies of motor vehicle plates were running low, LTO chief Jay Art Tugade made note of a measure being studied that allows motorists to print their own license plates.

In a press briefing held earlier today, the LTO boss clarified exactly what he meant.

“Bawal po mag-print ng sariling plaka. Bawal po gumawa ng sariling plaka,” he said.

Tugade added: “Ang natukoy ko po doon sa nabanggit ko ay dalawang uri po ng plaka: meron po tayong temporary plate at meron din po tayong improvised plate. Pero nais ko lang pong ulitin ulit: bawal po mag-print ng sariling plaka.”

The agency head then clarified that temporary plates are those attached by dealers to brand-new vehicles that are awaiting their official LTO-issued plates. These plates include the conduction stickers used for cars and the motor vehicle file number for motorcycles. He added that the LTO has existing policies in place since 2017 for temporary plates, including the kind of material used to build them and the information they contain.

As for improvised plates, Tugade clarified that these are used for currently registered vehicles whose plates have been stolen, broken, mutilated, or become illegible. The improvised plates, Tugade says, require LTO authorization to use. In the event that a motorist is stopped while using these plates, they may present their official authorization from the LTO and OR/CR.

“Bawal po gumamit ng motor or kotse na walang plaka,” Tugade said.

See Also