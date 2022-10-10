LTO suspends apprehension of unregistered motorcycle top boxes, P5k fine to be reduced

It looks like more changes may be coming up with the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) current guidelines. The agency has now shared that it is now mulling over reducing the penalties for unregistered top boxes, saddle bags, and panniers on motorcycles.

According to the LTO’s latest statement, it is now looking to amend the LTO Memorandum issued in March 2016 entitled ‘Guidelines on Inspection and Apprehension Relative to Motorcycle Top Boxes and Saddle Bags.’ At the same time, the agency has now suspended the apprehension of motorcycles with potentially unregistered accessories.

“The issue of hefty fines is one of the aspects of the March 2016 memorandum that is under review,” said LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz III. “Rest assured that we will do our best to come up with fines that are more affordable and practical and keep it attuned to the times.”

The agency didn’t provide a timeline whatsoever, so the suspension on apprehension will likely remain in effect until the LTO finalizes the changes to the existing memorandum. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted if and when we get new updates on the matter.

LTO on reducing penalties for unregistered top boxes, saddle bags:

