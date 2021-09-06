The new 3.8km Lucban Bypass Road in Quezon is now open to the public

Here’s a treat for motorists from the province of Quezon: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just announced that the Lucban Bypass Road Project is now open to the public.

Construction along the new four-lane, 3.8km road isn’t completely finished yet, but it is now open for use since the entire stretch has already been covered in concrete. There are still civil works to be done, including the installation of street lights and the building of sidewalks and drainage systems. The agency aims to complete the project by the first quarter of 2022.

The bypass road stretches from the Lucban-Majayjay Road all the way to the Lucban Diversion Road. It intersects the Lucena-Tayabas-Lucban-Sampaloc-Mauban Port Road, and traverses Barangays Ayuti, Abang, and Kulapi in Lucban. You can check out the official announcement below:

Will this be beneficial for both tourists and locals alike? Tell us what you think in the comments.

