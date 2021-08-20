Metro Manila, Laguna to be placed under MECQ from August 21 to 31

It’s official: The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has confirmed that Metro Manila and Laguna will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 21 to 31. This comes after a two-week ECQ period in these areas.

The IATF also announced that MECQ will be implemented in Bataan province from August 23 to 31. During this period, dine-in, personal care services, and religious gatherings in these areas will still not be allowed.

No word yet from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) regarding the guidelines on public transport. But based on the IATF’s omnibus guidelines on quarantine restrictions, movement will still be limited under MECQ, so only authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) will be allowed out and about. For the full list of APORs, you can click here.

As for the official announcement, you can check it out below:

Take note that we’re still awaiting announcements from other agencies regarding the shift to MECQ, We’ll bring you more updates as we have them, so check back on our website regularly to stay in the loop.

