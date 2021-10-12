A shorter 12am-4am curfew will be imposed in Metro Manila starting October 13

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) has agreed on implementing shorter curfew hours in the capital starting tomorrow, October 13, 2021, several mayors from the capital confirmed.

From a previous 10pm-4am curfew, a new 12am-4am curfew will be imposed around the metro. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos recently hinted at this adjustment, citing the steady decline in active COVID-19 cases. You can check out Valenzuela City mayor Rex Gatchalian’s announcement below:

According to the figures released by the Department of Health (DOH), the number of active cases across the country has dropped drastically over the past month. The 185,706 active cases on September 11, 2021 are now down to just 98,894 as of October 11, 2021. Over the same period, the utilization rates of hospital beds and ventilators have also gone down significantly. You can check out the latest report from the DOH here:

