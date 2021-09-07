No ‘granular lockdowns’ yet; NCR remains under MECQ until September 15*

Metro Manila was scheduled to shift to general community quarantine (GCQ) with Alert Level Systems from September 8 to 30, 2021. In a sudden turn of events, however, the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson has announced that the capital will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until September 15.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reportedly deferred the pilot testing of this new GCQ classification, which means there will be no ‘granular lockdowns’ all around the capital at least for a few weeks.
“Metro Manila’s current risk classification as Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine shall be maintained until September 15, 2021, or until the pilot GCQ with Alert Level System is implemented, whichever comes first,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
As for areas outside of Metro Manila, the IATF already issued an advisory earlier today. You can view the list of provinces and cities to be placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, GCQ, or MECQ below. Take note that all other areas not mentioned in these lists will be placed under modified GCQ.
GCQ areas with heightened restrictions
- Ilocos Sur
- Ilocos Norte
- Cagayan
- Pangasinan
- Quezon
- Batangas
- Antique
- Capiz
- Cebu Negros Oriental
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Misamis Oriental
- Davao Del Norte
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
- Naga City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Bacolod City
- Davao City
- Butuan City
GCQ areas
-
Kalinga
-
Abra
-
Quirino
-
Isabela
-
Nueva Vizcaya
-
Tarlac
-
Occidental Mindoro
-
Aklan, Guimaras
-
Negros Occidental
-
Zamboanga del Norte
-
Misamis Occidental
-
Davao Oriental
-
Davao del Sur
-
Sultan Kudarat
-
Sarangani
-
North Cotabato
-
South Cotabato
-
Agusan del Norte
-
Agusan del Sur
-
Dinagat Islands
-
Surigao Del Norte
-
Surigao del Sur
-
Lanao del Sur
-
Baguio City
-
Dagupan City
-
Santiago City
-
Cebu City
-
Mandaue City
-
Zamboanga City
-
Iligan City
-
General Santos City
-
Cotabato City
MECQ areas
- Apayao
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Laguna
- Iloilo
- Lucena City
- Iloilo City
- Cagayan de Oro City
