No ‘granular lockdowns’ yet; NCR remains under MECQ until September 15*

Metro Manila was scheduled to shift to general community quarantine (GCQ) with Alert Level Systems from September 8 to 30, 2021. In a sudden turn of events, however, the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson has announced that the capital will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until September 15.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reportedly deferred the pilot testing of this new GCQ classification, which means there will be no ‘granular lockdowns’ all around the capital at least for a few weeks.

“Metro Manila’s current risk classification as Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine shall be maintained until September 15, 2021, or until the pilot GCQ with Alert Level System is implemented, whichever comes first,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

As for areas outside of Metro Manila, the IATF already issued an advisory earlier today. You can view the list of provinces and cities to be placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, GCQ, or MECQ below. Take note that all other areas not mentioned in these lists will be placed under modified GCQ.

GCQ areas with heightened restrictions



Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

Cagayan

Pangasinan

Quezon

Batangas

Antique

Capiz

Cebu Negros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Davao Del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Naga City

Lapu-Lapu City

Bacolod City

Davao City

Butuan City

GCQ areas

Kalinga

Abra

Quirino

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Tarlac

Occidental Mindoro

Aklan, Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Zamboanga del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao Del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Lanao del Sur

Baguio City

Dagupan City

Santiago City

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Zamboanga City

Iligan City

General Santos City

Cotabato City

MECQ areas

Apayao

Bataan

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Iloilo

Lucena City

Iloilo City

Cagayan de Oro City

