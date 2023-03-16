Report: Minimum jeepney fare in Metro Manila will return to P9 in April

After the Department of Transportation (DOTr) proposed recently the lowering of public transportation fees, the measure is now official after the government’s approval.

ABS-CBN News reports that come April, the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys traversing Metro Manila will be set at P9. This is down P3 from the current rate of P12. For modernized jeepneys, the rate will sit at P11. The reductions in bus fares will be around P3 or P4 from the current rate. The report notes that subsequent reductions for UV Express rides are still being studied.

The reductions will run for six months in Metro Manila starting April before they are rolled out to the rest of the country. For its part, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) says it is preparing its budget to accommodate these incoming discounts.

