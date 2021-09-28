MMDA: One-way traffic schemes to be implemented around CCP Complex on October 1-8

If you pass by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City regularly, take note that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be temporarily implementing one-way traffic schemes in the area.

Starting Friday, October 1, at 5am, portions of A. Dela Rama (from V. Sotto to Buendia), Buendia (A. Dela Rama to Jalandoni), and Jalandoni (Buendia to V. Sotto) will be restricted to one-way traffic. For a clearer visual on this, you can refer to the image below.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

According to the MMDA’s advisory, the changes will be made in light of the upcoming filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) and certificates of nomination and acceptance (CONA). The one-way schemes traffic will remain in effect until October 8. You can check out the official post below:

Be advised and spread the word. If you’re looking to drive through the area in the coming week, plan your trips accordingly.

