Staying inside your illegally parked car won’t save you from getting a ticket

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been relentless with its road-clearing operations over the past few months. Previously, it was in preparation for the return of face-to-face (F2F) classes. This week, it’s to prepare for All Souls’ Day.

The agency recently went back to Malabon for another round of towing and ticketing dozens of illegally parked vehicles. Unsurprisngly, the MMDA was met with the usual resistance, but there was one stubborn motorist who stood out.

There was one man complaining to an MMDA officer that he shouldn’t have been given a ticket since he was already in his car and that he was just waiting to leave. The officer then clarified that if the owner of any illegally parked car tends to his vehicle within the first five minutes, the MMDA won’t tow the vehicle, but the owner will still get a ticket for it.

The motorist wouldn’t budge, and he was arguing that he was just on the side of the road and wasn’t inconveniencing other motorists—the usual excuses. That didn’t change the fact that his vehicle was still in a no-parking zone, so while it wasn’t shown in the footage on social media, we assume this guy was still written a ticket in the end.

We hope we all can learn a thing or two from this one. Check out the video below to see more.

MMDA clears roads in Malabon filled with illegally parked cars:

