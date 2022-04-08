Number coding suspended on April 14 and 15

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is shaking up its operations now that Holy Week is right around the corner. The agency has begun its Oplan Metro Alalay Semana Santa (M.A.S.S.) 2022.

From April 8-18, the MMDA will deploy 2,681 personnel in key areas in the metro to ensure the smooth flow of traffic as well as the safety of motorists throughout Holy Week. The agency has also announced the suspension of the number coding scheme on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, April 14 to 15, 2022. In addition, the MMDA Roadside Emergency Group will be on standby to provide emergency assistance to the public.

The MMDA said in its advisory that its operations will focus on Metro Manila’s entry and exit points such as the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and the MacArthur Highway. Traffic enforcers will be assigned to man busy churches like Redemptorist Church in Parañaque, Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City, San Agustin Church in Intramuros, and Quiapo Church in Manila City.

“Majority of the traffic personnel will be assigned to roads leading to provincial bus terminals, seaports, airports, and major churches, to ensure the safety of thousands of commuters expected to travel to nearby provinces to take advantage of the long Holy Week break,” said MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes. “These contingency measures are aimed to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and meaningful observance of Lent.”

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

