MMDA: Metro Manila truck ban to remain suspended until Spetember 7

Heads up again, guys: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just released an update regarding the truck ban suspension.

In a Facebook post, the agency announced that Metro Manila’s truck ban will continue to remain suspended until September 7, which is next Tuesday. Look:

The move comes in a bid to keep essential goods moving freely in and out of the nation’s capital while it remains under a state of modified enhanced community quarantine. The MMDA also added that this update does not cover the length of EDSA from Magallanes Interchange in Makati City to North Avenue in Quezon City, where the truck ban will remain enforced.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Right on cue, then. Expect the MMDA to release an update regarding the enforcement of Metro Manila’s number-coding scheme soon, too.

So, no truck ban yet, except for certain parts of EDSA. Plan your trips accordingly if you’re someone who likes avoiding large trucks when driving around the city. As always, mask up and stay safe out there.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.