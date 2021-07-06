The MMDA will be working with the PBA to get the green light for Season 46

This pandemic is far from over, but at least we’re starting to see even just a bit of normalcy over the past few months with the reopening of various establishments around the metro. However, significant sporting events like the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) regular season, for example, have yet to resume.

Now, the league has announced that it will be working with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in order to get the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for the conduct of PBA Season 46. The agency will collaborate with the PBA to “work on some actions to be undertaken which will be acceptable to the IATF.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial recently paid a visit to MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos to discuss how the two organizations can go about this year’s basketball season. Abalos promised that the MMDA will help the PBA and the entire industry amid this pandemic, as the absence of the PBA has affected the livelihood not just of players but all those directly involved in the association’s operations.

Continue reading below ↓

“Basketball is the Filipinos’ national pastime. But there is no denying that the PBA is struggling now because of the pandemic,” Abalos said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Once the PBA receives clearance to start the new season in Metro Manila, the league promises that it will strictly comply with minimum health standards set forth by the government and keep its players, teams, and constituents safe during this health crisis.

“We have to ensure the safety of everyone, not only the players, but the general viewing public. We cannot compromise the health and well-being of all,” added Abalos.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.