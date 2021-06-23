MMDA reopens Dario Bridge U-turn slot along EDSA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just reopened the Dario Bridge U-turn slot along EDSA. Frankly, it’s been a chore to keep track of these constant changes the MMDA keeps making.

The U-turn slot has already been closed and reopened multiple times already since the start of this pandemic to make way for the EDSA Bus Carousel. According to MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, the agency’s decision to open it once more is part of its attempt to decongest the area.

He said that this would improve the flow of traffic because it will allow motorists to make a U-turn via a shorter route. He also added that the agency has already coordinated with the contractor of the Common Station and requested it to make adjustments around the area.

“I have requested BF Corporation to move back their fences at their work area to open more lanes for passing motorists and filled it with gravel so traffic obstruction could be avoided,” said Abalos.

You can check out the full statement below:

