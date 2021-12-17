MMDA: Roxas Boulevard southbound lanes could be closed for 2 to 3 months

To all motorists who pass through Roxas Boulevard often, heads up: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the southbound lanes of the thoroughfare could be closed for two to three months to make way for drainage repairs.

The MMDA says that according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the rehabilitation of the Libertad Drainage Main Box Culvert would require the closure of the entire southbound portion of Roxas Boulevard.

“Heavy vehicles and trucks traversing the major thoroughfare have contributed to the damage of the drainage culvert over time,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos. “There is a danger that the drainage structure, constructed in the 1970s, would collapse, so rehabilitation must be done immediately.”

The closure would allow the DPWH to build an efficient drainage system leading to the Libertad Pumping Station that will in turn help prevent flooding in surrounding areas. The MMDA, however, has yet to determine the specific start of the closure.

Continue reading below ↓

Once the closure takes effect, expect heavy traffic along Roxas Boulevard as well as in neighboring roads. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted once the MMDA releases more info. Check back in on our website for further updates.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.