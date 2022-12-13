Single ticketing system to be a godsend for motorists living outside Metro Manila

We’ve already talked about how big of a hassle it is to travel between local governments just to settle traffic violations. But can you imagine what a pain it must be to do so if you live outside of Metro Manila?

Thankfully, once the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) single ticketing system is up and running—which could be within the first quarter of next year—driving into the city just to pay a traffic fine will be a thing of the past.

During a recent Laging Handa interview, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Melissa Carunungan said that motorists who reside in the province will also be able to settle traffic fines entirely online.

“Sa single-ticketing system po pay naisyuhan kayo ng traffic violation receipt sa Quezon City, kahit umuwi na po kayo sa probinsya niyo may access pa rin kayo magbayad sa pamamagitan ng mga payment centers online,” she said.

“Hindi na kayo kailangan pumunta ulit sa Quezon City para magbayad.”

Sounds like a good deal to us. And in case you missed it, traffic violators might be in for heftier fines once the LTO’s single ticketing system is in place. Under the new system, disregarding traffic signs may carry a P500 penalty.

Tell us, are you excited about this new single ticketing system? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

