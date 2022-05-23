This is the MMDA’s new 20-story headquarters in Pasig City

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officially has a new headquarters located in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City.

The MMDA’s New Head Office Building, a 20-story facility that was first conceptualized in 2018 under the leadership of the late Danilo Lim, was formally inaugurated today, May 23, by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We started with an idea, and now we stand in the actual building of our lifetime dream—a state-of-the-art government facility, catering to the needs of our employees as well as the clients and partners of Metro Manila,” said agency chairman Romando S. Artes. “We now have a safe, structurally sound, sustainable, and productive headquarters we can call home.”

The new headquarters features a roof deck and a helipad, and will house a centralized data system, the agency’s upgraded Metrobase Operations Center, and the MMDA Corporate Auditorium. It will also receive a one-star accreditation from the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence.

The exterior incorporates a design concept dubbed ‘Solihiya Moderno,’ and is the work of Architect Daryl Van Abaygar. The solihiya weave pattern on the facade represents the Filipino bayanihan spirit that the MMDA wants to mirror in its collaborative relationship with Metro Manila’s local government units.

“With this New MMDA Head Office Building, we intend to provide convenience to our stakeholders and ensure effective delivery of our services,” Artes said.

Employees of the agency will begin moving into the new MMDA Head Office Building this year.

