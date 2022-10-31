ICYMI: Cavitex-C5 Link Merville ramp now open, LTO vs. Ferrari in busway

“Some good news for motorists who regularly drive down south: The Cavitex-C5 Link’s Merville exit ramp is finally open.

“The new exit is especially useful for motorists driving down to Merville from Taguig. Using it is as simple as paying attention to the overhead signs along the expressway and keeping to your right as you head toward the exit.

“We can see how first-time users of the expressway might be a bit confused, though. So, to make things easier for everyone, Metro Pacific Tollways (MPT) has a short video of a drive from the Cavitex-C5 Link’s entry in Taguig all the way to the new exit. You can check it out here.”

“Remember the Ferrari F8 Tributo that illegally entered the exclusive bus lane on EDSA last week? It turns out the owner has yet to explain himself to the Land Transportation Office (LTO). In fact, he has yet to show his face to the agency at all.

“Well, the LTO is not pleased. In a statement, the agency said that it is still working to resolve the case and that the owner of the Ferrari will not be able to renew his supercar’s LTO registration until he owns up to his actions. The head of the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) is also recommending a 90-day suspension of the owner’s driver’s license.

“‘Ayon kay Renan Melitante, pinuno ng LTO-IID, kanilang irerekomenda kay LTO assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III ang 90-araw na suspensyon ng lisensya ng drayber ng pulang Ferrari,’ the LTO said in a statement.

“‘Bukod dito, isasailalim din sa alarma ang sasakyan na ang ibig sabihin ay hindi ito maaaring makapagrenew ng rehistro ng sasakyan hangga’t hindi lumulutang ang drayber at may-ari upang magpaliwanag sa ginawang mga paglabag.’

“Guadiz, meanwhile, said that he believes the Ferrari’s owner has already been given the proper opportunity to explain his side to the agency.”

“Anyone who frequents Quezon City Circle will tell you that the place is one of the most chaotic parts of Metro Manila’s road system. A new traffic scheme (that is still currently in its trial phase), though, hopes to bring some semblance of order to the elliptical’s exits.

“Over the weekend, a new traffic scheme and temporary islands were placed by the QC Circle’s Visayas Avenue and North Avenue exits. Motorists are being advised to use the rightmost lane when leaving. The islands, meanwhile, are there to prevent bottlenecks during rush hours.

“The new QC Circle traffic scheme is a collaboration between the Quezon City local government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr). The two are studying traffic schemes for the area ‘as basis for the establishment of active and public transport infrastructure for the benefit of cyclists, pedestrians and the commuting public.’”

“Well, it’s that time of year again. And considering this is the most normal the holidays have felt in the past couple of years, expect more motorists to be out and the sea of red lights to be back to its former glory this year.

“In preparation for this year’s Christmas rush, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) says it will once again be asking malls to make a few operational changes.

“Malls will be asked to operate from 11am to 11pm instead of their usual operating hours. They will also be asked to refrain from holding mall-wide sales during weekdays. There will also be a moratorium on roadwork save for those that are part of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects.

“According to MMDA spokesperson Mel Carunungan, these changes will start on November 14 and are scheduled to last until the first week of January 2023. The official also said that a memorandum circular will be released towards the end of this month.”

“Some breaking pandemic news for the country today: Following a cabinet meeting, Department of Tourism (DOT) secretary Christina Garcia Frasco has announced that the wearing of face masks indoors will soon no longer be mandatory.

“During a press briefing, Frasco told reporters that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will soon issue an executive order making the decision to loosen mask restrictions indoors official.

“Frasco also stressed, however, that there will still be cases where the wearing of masks indoors or in enclosed spaces will still be required. The use of face masks will still be mandatory when using public transportation and inside medical facilities.

“Individuals who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations or who suffer from comorbidities are still ‘highly encouraged’ to use face masks indoors.”

