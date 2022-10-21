Motorist rides to rescue his towed truck, gets ticket for his substandard helmet instead

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) rules when it comes to its road-clearing ops are simple. If the agency’s personnel spots an illegally parked vehicle, the owner has five minutes to come out and receive the ticket before the MMDA hooks said vehicle onto a tow truck.

Oftentimes, owners do end up just getting the ticket—it’s much less of a hassle to settle that than to get a car from the impound, right? In some instances, though, things go south for these people. Case in point, this guy who rode to the rescue right as the MMDA started towing his truck.

Not only did the rider not make it, but he also got ticketed for wearing a substandard helmet. That’s a P3,000 ticket for the helmet, P2,000 for illegal parking, and some more pesos for the towing fee to go on top of the hours spent going to the impound, taking out the pickup, and driving back home.

It really does make you wonder how this guy could afford the action camera mounted onto his helmet as well as aftermarket wheels and all sorts of other accessories for his Ford pickup but couldn’t spend just a portion of that supposedly huge budget on proper riding gear. And of course, a decent and legal parking slot.

If you want to see the entire thing, click play on the embedded video below and skip to the 5:50 mark. In this same clip, you’ll also see the MMDA cleaning up that DIY carwash that was set up on the sidewalk.

MMDA tows illegally parked vehicles along R-10:

